Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference

HONOLULU, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer, and Clayton Chun, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference, which will take place virtually.

A&B's presentation will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11:45 am – 12:15 pm Eastern Time. Registered conference attendees may view the Company's presentation session, live or on-demand, via Nareit's REITweek website. Investor material for the conference scheduled for June 8–10, 2021 may also be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 152 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

