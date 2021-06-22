Alexander Blewett III Recognized in 2021 Lawdragon 500

GREAT FALLS, Mont., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Alexander "Zander" Blewett III of Hoyt & Blewett has been selected to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, making him the only Montana personal injury lawyer to be recognized in this guide for the fourth consecutive year.

Curated by New York-based media company Lawdragon, the 500 guides solely recognize the "best of the best in all practice areas." Months of peer and client nominations, peer review, and journalistic research and interviews constitute the 500 guides' selection process. Thus, many view recognition in a Lawdragon 500 guide as among the highest distinctions an attorney could earn.

As Hoyt & Blewett's managing partner, Attorney Blewett has achieved numerous historic personal injury verdicts in the state of Montana, as well as the state's largest settlement for a personal injury case. The firm's track record also boasts at least 18 jury verdicts in excess of $1 million.

Attorney Blewett also had the honor of being inducted into the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame in 2020 and remains the only Montana lawyer to be admitted to the Inner Circle of Advocates, an organization comprising the nation's top-100 trial lawyers.

Hoyt & Blewett represents clients across the state of Montana including Great Falls, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Butte, and Billings, and its attorneys have decades of experience representing clients with complex legal matters, such as high-stakes cases involving insurance bad faith, medical malpractice, brain injuries, FELA and railroad crossing injuries, car and truck accidents, wrongful death, and more. For more information about Hoyt & Blewett, visit hoytblewett.com today.

