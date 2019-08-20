Alexander Dubose & Jefferson Receives Best Lawyers 'Top Listed' Award for Most Appellate Law Honorees in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve attorneys across the three Texas offices of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP have earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal industry guides in the country.

The firm's deep bench of appellate specialists, which includes former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace B. Jefferson , also received the "Top Listed" designation for having the most Best Lawyers honorees in the Appellate practice area of any firm in Texas.

Firm partners Marcy Hogan Greer and Kirsten M. Castañeda each received additional honors for their Commercial Litigation work, and Ms. Greer also was recognized for her Bet-the-Company Litigation practice.

Alexander Dubose & Jefferson attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America for exceptional appellate work include:

Austin:

Dallas:

Houston:

"Recognition from our peers is both an honor and a tribute to the talent and professionalism of each of our attorneys. We congratulate all who were chosen this year and will continue aiming for excellence in serving our clients," says LaDawn Nandrasy, the firm's Managing Partner.

Attorneys earn Best Lawyers honors based on outside nominations and peer review by attorneys who share their practice focus within the same geographical region. Final selections are made by the publication's research team and represent the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States. For the full Best Lawyers listing, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including: pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; and post-trial management of all aspects of the appeal. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. In addition to former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace Jefferson, the firm's lawyers include a former Chief Justice of the Austin Court of Appeals, a former Justice of the Houston (14th) Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 5th and 6th Circuits. The firm also has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com .

