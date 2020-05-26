Alexander Dubose & Jefferson Receives Highest Ranking from Chambers USA For Appellate Litigation in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP (ADJ) is one of only three law firms in Texas ranked in the highest tier (Band 1) for appellate litigation in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA, the prestigious, independent legal industry referral guide. The publication also recognized seven attorneys from the firm for their appellate work.

"Being able to execute a strong appeal takes a very keen skill set, and I am proud that our lawyers are recognized among the best," said ADJ's Managing Partner Marcy Hogan Greer. "We really value Chambers' acknowledgment of our firm and attorneys based on our extensive and very successful appellate work last year."

London-based Chambers and Partners publishes its exclusive and highly respected listing annually. Feedback from thousands of attorneys and clients plays an influential role in determining which law firms and lawyers are recognized for delivering the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, diligence, and commitment for their clients.

You can view ADJ's Chambers USA profile here .

One of the sources interviewed by the Chambers USA research staff said of ADJ, "It is the best appellate firm in Texas, with strengths in strategic thinking and issue framing, which are the two most important criteria for success on appeal."

As an internationally recognized appellate boutique, ADJ lawyers are regularly called upon to represent clients in high-stakes trial and appellate matters in state and federal courts. The firm has a deep bench of experienced counsel with 12 attorneys Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Seven attorneys at the firm were individually named to the 2020 edition of Chambers USA for appellate litigation in Texas. One client participating in feedback described their team as "brilliant legal minds." Members of the firm honored include:

The above-listed attorneys were also recognized for their appellate practices last year in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal industry guides in the country. Four of their colleagues were also selected for outstanding appellate work by the publication, including Alex Wilson Albright, J. Woodfin Jones and Amy Warr in the Austin office and Kristen M. Castañeda in the Dallas office. In addition, Best Lawyers listed Ms. Warr as Appellate Practice "Lawyer of the Year" in Austin, and Ms. Castañeda received additional honors for her Commercial Litigation practice, as did Ms. Greer for Bet-the-Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation.

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including: pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; and post-trial management of all aspects of the appeal. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. In addition to former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace Jefferson, the firm's lawyers include a former Chief Justice of the Austin Court of Appeals, a former Justice of the Houston (14th) Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. The firm also has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com.

