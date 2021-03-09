Alexander Lubka Explains Essential Project Management Skills

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project managers need to possess some essential traits and competencies if they are going to be effective and successful at their jobs. This means that effective project management goes beyond just training and qualifications. To help bring to light what is really important, Alexander Lubka, a Certified Associate in Project Management, explains essential project management skills.

Generally, project management involves the initiation, planning, executing, controlling, and closing of a project. A whopping 97% of organizations believe that project management is critical to business performance and organizational success, according to a PwC study.

A project manager is typically in charge of delegating projects to teams of their choice, given specific goals to achieve for a determined budget over a determined timeline.

According to Alexander Lubka , project managers need technical, business, management, and soft skills to be effective. This is because they have to deal with systems, processes, and people.

Certain skills are essential for effective project management. The first is communication.

"Great communication is one skill you can't do without as a project manager. You will be leading teams from different departments who may not be used to working together, and are expected to bring something unique to the table depending on their skills. It is only a good communicator that can provide clear instructions and expectations for their team, and this is key to productivity and efficiency," Alexander Lubka stated .

Project managers need to take note of word choice, tone, and body language. They should aim to speak clearly and concisely with all team members, without neglecting sensitivity.

Problem Solving

"There is a problem-solving approach that most successful managers employ. A basic understanding of the approach at least, is necessary for project management," said Alexander Lubka .

Proceeding, he stated that "firstly, project managers need to be proactive in finding new, potential problems before it finds them. If they wait for things to go wrong first, solving such a problem might consume more resources and of course, time."

After identifying potential problems, clearly define what you are trying to solve to help you come up with a clear set of objectives. Proceed to a detailed analysis of the problem to find any variable that might help trace the root of the issue.

Develop an awareness of every possible solution, along with their merits and demerits. The solution is implemented and if they are complications, you may need to adjust accordingly.

You also need to have your time management game tight to be an effective project manager.

"You need to be able to manage time and prioritize tasks since workers tend to respond better to managers who can stay on task, do not procrastinate, and always lead by example," Lubka added.

Successful project managers must try to maximize productivity and minimize distractions in key project areas.

Embrace Chaos

As a project manager, you are going to find yourself in so many high-pressure situations. There may be times when things won't go as planned, difficult client conversations, close deadlines, and others, but your ability to thrive even in chaos sets you apart as a great project manager.

Worthy of note is the leadership skill for project management.

"Though what is required to be a good leader may vary depending on team and industry, it is not just a single trait. Being a good leader may mean incorporating many of the other project management skills. Be a great communicator, adopt proactive steps to problem-solving, manage time well, and be capable of thinking on your feet," Alexander Lubka concluded .

