Alexander Ponomarenko shares 2019 vision for Sheremetyevo

"The figures we had in 2018 emphasize a successful year for Sheremetyevo , ( http://bit.ly/Sheremetyevo-Success ), in which passenger numbers increased by 14 percent compared to 2017. The year prior saw a 17 percent increase in traffic growth, and we currently see market potential to keep the double-digit growth rate for at least two more years," stated Ponomarenko.

One of the major projects of 2019 will be the construction of a third runway, (http://bit.ly/SVO-3rd-Runway), increasing the airport's capacity to 90 takeoff and landing operations per hour. Additionally, Ponomarenko expects that the first phase of SVO's Terminal C, (http://bit.ly/SVO-Terminal-C), will be completed by the end of the year.

"The new infrastructure of Sheremetyevo Airport will also contribute greatly to the effective realization of Russia's air transport potential. New terminals will significantly increase the quality of service for international transit passengers and we believe this will enable our airline partners to grow this segment of business. Moscow is well positioned for some of the Europe-Asia international traffic and we see some potential in this market."

Sheremetyevo recently took the number one spot for on time performance at major airports around the globe (http://bit.ly/SVO-1st-OTP).

Alexander Ponomarenko is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheremetyevo International Airport (http://bit.ly/SVO-Ponomarenko).

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

