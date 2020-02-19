Alexander Skarsgård Stars in New Campaign for Alfa Romeo

Actor Alexander Skarsgård is starring in a new campaign for Alfa Romeo. The award-winning actor ("True Blood," "Big Little Lies") will be featured in two commercials, one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The first "Type A" video featuring Skarsgård and the Alfa Romeo Giulia launches this week across television and the Alfa Romeo social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Alfa Romeo's 110-year legacy has been fueled by the passion of the brand's Alfisti enthusiasts," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "This legacy continues on the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, which offer consumers unique Italian style, now coupled with an even higher level of connectivity, premium interior design and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities."

The marketing campaign supports the launch of the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models.

Both vehicles receive a host of new standard and available content including an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, interior enhancements to key touchpoints such as upgraded steering wheel, center console, knobs, shifter and added storage. The newly available Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving capability brings new technology and convenience to the standard list of best-in-class standard performance claims including power, 0 to 60, and top speed, among others.

The Alfa Romeo marketing campaign was created in partnership with Doner.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia sets a new benchmark for performance sedans. As the first of a new generation of vehicles on an all-new platform, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Giulia Ti models embody Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with class-leading, standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to launch from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) as quickly as 5.1 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 149 mph. The combination of advanced technologies, seductive Italian style, a standard carbon fiber driveshaft, and the available Q4 all-wheel-drive system, Giulia offers an exhilarating driving experience in the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia is built for balance with superb handling on every drive with its near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

As the "halo" model in the lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo's motorsports expertise with its best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, capable of launching from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Plus, the Quadrifoglio set a Nürburgring record lap time of 7:32, the fastest ever posted by a five-passenger vehicle.

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio raises the bar for performance SUVs, taking a proven performance formula to the next level. Born from one of the world's greatest winding roads – the Stelvio Pass – the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that only Alfa Romeo could create.

Infused with Italian passion, artisanship and innovation, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is designed to conquer the road for which it is named. The Stelvio lineup is a testament to Alfa Romeo's perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium midsize SUV for driving enthusiasts. The performance-inspired Stelvio Quadrifoglio also benefits from unique design features, including standard anodized brake calipers with red Alfa Romeo script and signature 20-inch, bright, five-hole forged aluminum wheels. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nürburgring in a record 7:51.7, making it the fastest SUV available in the U.S.

Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with best-in-class 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:

Website: www.alfaromeo.com

Newsroom: FCA US Media Website

Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA

Instagram: @alfaromeousa

Twitter: @alfaromeousa

SOURCE FCA