SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Vlaskamp, currently Senior Vice President Trucks and acting Head of Sales and Marketing, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing. He took up his position on 1 June and reports to Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO.

Alexander Vlaskamp, born in 1971, has a Bachelor's Degree in Automotive Engineering from HAN university in the Netherlands and joined Scania Deutschland in 1996. Since then, he has held various managerial positions within Scania's sales and service organisation, as for example Managing Director of Scania's business units in Germany, Austria and Poland. In 2017, he was appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Trucks.

"I welcome Alexander Vlaskamp to our Executive Board. His task includes to further strengthen Scania's global presence and leading position in the shift to sustainable transport," says Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO.

Alexander Vlaskamp succeeds Karin Rådström, who has left the company.

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hallstan, Head of Corporate Communications and PR

Phone: +46 (0)72 967 02 84, E-mail: [email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/alexander-vlaskamp-appointed-head-of-sales-and-marketing-and-member-of-scania-executive-board,c3127325

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3127325/1258682.pdf Alexander Vlaskamp appointed Head of Sales and Marketing and member of Scania Executive Board https://news.cision.com/scania/i/17142-010,c2792810 17142-010

SOURCE Scania