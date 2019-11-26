Alexander's Announces Danny Tucker as the 2019 Milton Maxwell Hill Spirit Award Winner

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you honor the memory of someone renowned for his passion for his company, his commitment to his employees and clients and his dedication to improving his industry? You create an award to honor the employee who shares these beliefs and who strives every day to live the legacy of the award's namesake. At Alexander's Mobility Services, that award is the Milton Maxwell Hill Spirit Award and, this year, the winner is Danny Tucker, a long-time professional van operator for Alexander's Portland, Oregon office.

Danny has been with Alexander's for thirty-two years joining the team when Alexander's purchased his previous employer. A quiet, steady presence on a move, Danny is known for outstanding customer service. He is the 23rd Milton Maxwell Hill Spirit Award winner and joins former recipients including Alexander's current president, several owner operators, other members of the operations and warehouse team and other members of Alexander's management team.

Nominees for the Milton Maxwell Hill Spirit Award are chosen by the employees and owner operators of Alexander's Mobility Services. Once the nominees are selected, employees have the opportunity to vote a second time to select the eventual winner. Each year, employees nominate more than one hundred and fifty of their fellow employees.

To learn more about Alexander's Mobility Services, visit www.alexanders.net.

