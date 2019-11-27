Alexander's Mobility Services Announces Fleet All Star Program Winners

TUSTIN, Md., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services "Fleet All Star" program was developed to recognize, honor and reward those owner operators who have proven to be the best of the best. This year, eighteen professional van operators were named as customer service winners and nineteen were recognized as claims winners.

Customer service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year.

The short and long haul PVOs who most exceed these criteria are named as All Stars. In the most recent award year, those winners were Steve Blevins and Brian Hansel.

CONTACT: Pam Deem-Hergan, (443) 386-1536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net

SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services