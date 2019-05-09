Alexandra Lipsky Mertens Appointed Co-chair of Stoel Rives' Energy & Natural Resource Industry Group

SEATTLE, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is pleased to announce that Alex Mertens has been appointed co-chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group. She succeeds Brian Nese, who will become office managing partner of the firm's three California locations.

"I am pleased to welcome Alex as co-chair of our Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group," said James Torgerson, Stoel Rives' firm managing partner. "I'm looking forward to her leadership in continuing the incredible growth the energy group has seen over the last 15 years."

Mertens is a partner in the firm's project finance practice. She is experienced in energy finance matters and advises energy developers on issues concerning the acquisition, development, financing and sale of energy projects, with a particular focus on negotiating equity, tax equity and debt financings.

"I look forward to continuing our work in the energy industry and to supporting our clients with new and innovative solutions," said Mertens. "One of the many things I enjoy about working at Stoel Rives is our industry-focused approach to client service, which involves understanding our clients' business goals and helping them achieve them."

Read more about Mertens on Stoel Rives' website.

About Stoel Rives LLP: Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, real estate and construction, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, land use, and intellectual property law.

Contact Stoel Rives LLP:

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Chief Client Service Officer, 206.386.7637

SOURCE Stoel Rives LLP

Related Links

http://www.stoel.com

