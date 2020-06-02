Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. at the Vanguard of the Life Science Ecosystem's Fight Against COVID-19

PASADENA, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is at the vanguard of the vital life science ecosystem that is fighting COVID-19. To enable critical COVID-related diagnostics, testing, therapies and vaccines and other essential research, development, manufacturing and commercialization efforts, Alexandria has successfully maintained the continuous operation of its essential national Labspace® real estate platform. Alexandria's methodical implementation of COVID-19 prevention standards promote the highest levels of health and safety for its tenants and its employees. As Alexandria continues to operate its world-class campuses and properties in this new environment, the comprehensive operational protocols it has put in place extend across a variety of focus areas, including access and circulation, signage and wayfinding, cleaning and disinfection, social/physical distancing, screening, personal protective equipment, air and water quality, and effective health security communications.

"For more than 25 years, Alexandria has set the highest standards for operational excellence in the unique life science real estate niche we pioneered, and we have been unwavering in our efforts to advance human health, which continues even more strongly in this era of COVID-19," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "We are incredibly proud of our position at the vanguard of the life science ecosystem and for the opportunity to collaborate with dozens of industry partners that are offering meaningful solutions to combat COVID-19. In bringing together our essential real estate platform, world-class frontline operations, trusted relationships, impactful thought leadership and purposeful corporate responsibility, we are well positioned to drive this mission-critical industry forward. We are also honored to team up with leaders from our preeminent life science and healthcare networks and leverage their tremendous expertise to enhance our already rigorous health and safety standards."

Alexandria and its Science & Technology team, known for its deep life science sector expertise and experience and its global network of key stakeholder relationships, have partnered with esteemed experts in biopharma, clinical research and psychiatry to form a dedicated COVID-19 Advisory Board. The board will review, validate and strengthen, as needed, the company's comprehensive, tailored and resilient COVID-19 health and safety measures and provide strategic, real-time insights as the pandemic continues to evolve. This ongoing collaboration with trusted industry experts will enable Alexandria to continue to respond quickly and responsibly, as well as to anticipate future needs across its world-class campuses and properties.

Effective diagnostics, testing, therapies and vaccines are desperately needed to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. By continuing essential business operations across its campuses and properties, Alexandria has enabled over 70 of its life science tenants to focus on mission-critical COVID-related research, development and commercialization efforts. Among Alexandria's tenants and investment portfolio companies working tirelessly to increase testing capacity, as well as to develop therapies and vaccines, are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Moderna, Inc., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Pfizer Inc., Roche and Sanofi.

"We are humbled and inspired by the dedication and expediency with which so many of our tenants and investment portfolio companies have focused their talent and resources to solve this unprecedented global health emergency," said Jenna Foger, senior vice president of Science & Technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Their heroic efforts have been made possible by the robust R&D infrastructure these companies have in place as well as their underlying technology platforms, which build upon significant recent advances in our understanding of biology, immunology and infectious disease. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to their mission-critical work today and every day at the forefront of testing for, treating and preventing the multifaceted threats to human health."

In addition, by leveraging the powerful collective voice of its preeminent global life science and healthcare networks and its renowned Alexandria Summit® platform, Alexandria is helping lead the life science ecosystem to drive innovative solutions and approaches to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the Alexandria Summit has hosted three virtual Policy Forum webinars to explore critical issues, strategies and policies related to achieving widespread availability of rapid, improved COVID-19 testing; developing COVID-19 therapies and efficiently delivering them to the healthcare system; and developing and scaling COVID-19 vaccines. Each Alexandria Summit webinar featured a highly curated group of speakers representing top experts in biopharma, technology, medicine, academia, venture capital, patient advocacy and government, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, MD; former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD; and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins, MD, PhD.

As part of Alexandria's deep commitment to support communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has sourced and donated over 54,000 pieces of much-needed personal protective equipment to 12 hospitals and other entities in need in New York City, Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Dayton and Los Angeles for use by medical professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Alexandria has also donated more than $700,000 to several highly impactful national and regional organizations supporting communities experiencing job loss, financial hardship, difficulty accessing food and other major disruptions. These organizations include Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund, First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, Robin Hood COVID-19 Relief Fund, Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR) and the City of Cambridge Disaster Fund for COVID-19.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 41.5 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.1 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.5 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 4.1 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impacts posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties we, our tenants and the global and national economies face as a result. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Corporate Communications, (626) 788‑5578, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.are.com

