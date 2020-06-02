Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Earns Third Consecutive and Fifth Overall Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

PASADENA, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2020 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This prestigious achievement—the company's third consecutive Gold Investor CARE Award and its fifth award since 2015—highlights Alexandria's best-in-class operational transparency and reporting practices.

Through its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies, honors exceptional organizations that most effectively interact with investors online, in writing and through verbal communications, and that provide investors with the most comprehensive, clear and useful information in the most efficient manner. Alexandria was chosen by an independent panel of judges including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and this time of economic uncertainty, maintaining our transparency, integrity and accountability is of the utmost importance," said Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are extremely proud of our best-in-class team's steadfast efforts in upholding the highest levels of excellence across these crucial areas, which are directly reflected in our recognition as a five-time winner of the Gold Investor CARE Award. As a mission-driven company, we are focused on making a meaningful impact on society; protecting and improving the health and well-being of our tenants, employees and communities; and providing sound governance."

Companies were evaluated on the strength of their online presence, including ease of website navigability and availability of information; disclosures and transparency with regard to SEC filings, as focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including the quality of earnings calls and the accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 41.5 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.1 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.5 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 4.1 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

