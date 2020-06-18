Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Its ESG Leadership

PASADENA, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, which complies with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, highlights Alexandria's continued execution of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy with a focus on developing and operating efficient and healthy buildings, reducing carbon pollution and managing climate risk; advancing human health and well-being on its campuses, for its employees, in its communities and for the world at large; and abiding by sound corporate governance principles. The report includes an overview of the company's proactive approach to addressing impacts of climate change and progress toward its 2025 sustainability goals. It also highlights the company's unique position at the forefront of the vital life science ecosystem that is advancing solutions for COVID-19, as demonstrated by the company's essential Labspace® real estate platform, impactful industry thought leadership and purposeful philanthropic efforts.

"At Alexandria, we are steadfastly focused on making a positive and meaningful impact on our society," said Dean A. Shigenaga, co-president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are extremely proud of the wide recognition we have received for our industry-leading ESG efforts to date, and we recognize that it is crucial to continue striving toward higher levels of sustainability and ESG performance. We aim to make continuous improvements to our ESG platform, especially in the areas of sustainability, resiliency and diversity, to drive long-term progress and help fulfill our mission to advance human health and improve nutrition."

Notable efforts and accomplishments presented in the report include:

Achieving a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 5 Star rating—the highest rating within the benchmark—and also maintaining its "A" disclosure score;

Earning the 2020 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category, its third consecutive and fifth overall Gold Award for superior shareholder and reporting excellence;

Receiving the Fitwel Impact Award for the highest-scoring Fitwel project of all time in the Fitwel Best in Building Health Awards;

Outpacing the annual average reductions needed to reach our 2025 environmental goals for carbon, energy, water and waste;

Reducing the company's total carbon pollution by 17.9% since 2015;

Being the first REIT to use the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool to measure and reduce embodied carbon in development and redevelopment projects;

Tracking toward the company's first Zero Energy Certification for 685 Gateway Boulevard in the South San Francisco submarket;

submarket; Sourcing and donating over 54,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and other entities in cities in need, and donating over $700,000 to several highly impactful national and regional organizations supporting communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic;

to several highly impactful national and regional organizations supporting communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; Donating mission-critical funds to over 250 non-profit organizations across the country, as well as volunteering over 4,500 hours through Operation CARE, the company's highly impactful philanthropy and volunteerism program that has long been focused on actively supporting organizations like Robin Hood , the Emily Krzyzewski Center and Computer Science for All (CS4ALL), which are fighting poverty and addressing educational and training opportunities in underserved communities; and

, the Emily Krzyzewski Center and Computer Science for All (CS4ALL), which are fighting poverty and addressing educational and training opportunities in underserved communities; and Partnering with Verily, an Alphabet company, on OneFifteen in Dayton, Ohio , to pioneer a comprehensive care model on an integrated campus that provides the full continuum of care to support the sustained recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction.

Learn more about the company's comprehensive approach to corporate responsibility and progress on key initiatives in the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 41.5 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.1 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.5 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 4.1 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



The Corporate Responsibility Report is intended to highlight our efforts in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG). Socially responsible investing is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the criteria utilized, or judgment exercised, by Alexandria will reflect the beliefs or values of any one particular investor. Certain information regarding responsible practices is obtained from published sources or third parties, which may not be accurate or complete, and Alexandria is dependent on such information to evaluate and implement responsible practices. The standards of measurement and performance for ESG issues are developing or are based on assumptions, and norms may vary by region. There is no assurance that Alexandria will successfully implement any of the ESG policies, strategies or procedures outlined in the Corporate Responsibility Report, or that, if implemented, such policies, strategies and procedures will have any particular ESG-related effect. Past performance should not be viewed as a guide to future performance. Alexandria makes no representation or warranty regarding the information set forth in the Corporate Responsibility Report.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's ESG platform and 2025 sustainability goals; reduction of energy and other resource use; the development and operation of efficient and healthy buildings, diversity and inclusion efforts; goals to advance human health; expected operations and performance (including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); and the success of our and our tenants' efforts in connection with COVID-19. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by law, Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information.

