AlexCharles Search Partners Welcomes New Managing Director

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlexCharles Search Partners is excited to announce the addition of Renee Hansen. Renee will serve as Managing Director and focus on the expansion of business development and strategic partnerships for its executive search practice. Lisa Brantley, the President of AlexCharles commented, "I could not be more enthusiastic about the addition of Renee to our team and the year ahead. 2019 is going to be a great year!"

Renee Hansen

During her 25-year-long career, she has served in a variety of results-oriented positions in the private, non-profit and public sectors, ranging from Director of Donor Relations and Finance with the Collier for Lt. Governor of Texas campaign, Director of Sponsorships for the National Business Development Association (NBDA) and Co-Director of Membership for the Houston Chapter of the Women's Energy Network Houston (WENH). She currently is the Advisory Council Co-Chair for WENH.

Renee worked in the Public Accounting space as a senior manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers' marketing and sales organization. She also served on the founding Board of Advisors for Lasco Enterprises, owners of The Tasting Room and Max's Wine Dive, and worked for Vaco Houston where she generated new business for senior-level finance and accounting consultants.

Renee expanded her understanding of what makes Houston tick as Retention Manager of the Member Services Division at the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP). She facilitated impactful interactions between GHP members and the local, state, national and international communities to promote resources, initiatives and events available to over 2,000 participants.

She began her career in advertising with DDB Needham Tracy Locke, and earned her BA degree in Journalism from Louisiana State University.

The future is bright for Renee Hansen and for AlexCharles Search Partners as they join forces to help their clients build exceptional leadership teams.

AlexCharles Search Partners is an executive search firm with a focus on finance, human resources and supply chain. The AlexCharles approach encompasses the acquisition, development and retention of sophisticated talent to meet the challenges that today's leaders face in a dynamic, global work environment. For more information, visit the website at http://alexcharles.co.

Contact is:

Lisa Brantley

208224@email4pr.com

713.984.4888

SOURCE AlexCharles Search Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://alexcharles.co

