Alexco Files Technical Report on the Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill Silver District

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American:AXU, TSX:AXR) ("Alexco", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report dated May 8, 2019, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Keno Hill Silver District Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated March 28, 2019 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study on the Keno Hill Silver District Project.

The Technical Report was compiled by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. ("Mining Plus") with contributions from a team of Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 as follows:

Adrian Churcher , P.Eng. of Mining Plus

, P.Eng. of Mining Plus Paul Hughes , Ph.D., P.Eng. of Mining Plus

, Ph.D., P.Eng. of Mining Plus Zach Allwright , P.Eng. of Mining Plus

, P.Eng. of Mining Plus Hassan Ghaffari , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.

, P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada Inc. Ting Lu, M.Sc., P.Eng. of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.

Gilles Arseneau , Ph.D., P.Geo. of SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc.

, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SRK Consulting ( ) Inc. Cliff Revering , P.Eng., of SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc.

, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting ( ) Inc. David Farrow , Pr.Sci.Nat, P.Geo. of Geostat Consulting Services Inc.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.alexcoresource.com/ as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Alexco

Alexco owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District in Canada's Yukon Territory. Alexco also operates a wholly-owned subsidiary business, Alexco Environmental Group, that provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients in North America and elsewhere.

