Alexis Breslin Joins Effectual as Chief Human Resources Officer

Honored as one of the 2017 Leading Women Intrapreneurs in NJ , Breslin brings an entrepreneurial approach to talent recruitment and development. A Rutgers University alum, she has extensive experience across a broad range of HR Management functions and holds both the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and Senior Professional in Human Resources from HRCI (SPHR) certifications.

"Effectual was founded with a clear vision to deliver excellence and be a meaningful, relevant partner to our customers," said Breslin. "These core values combined with a passion to continually learn, grow, and succeed are key to our company culture and finding exceptional talent to join our team. I'm excited to help establish Effectual as a destination employer for technologists, thought leaders, and cloud services professionals."

Breslin spent the past ten years at Solidia Technologies as VP of Human Resources where she developed and scaled the company's HR program. Her initiatives earned the company recognition as "Best Places to Work in New Jersey" in 2014 and again in 2020.

"Alexis has a strong background in developing strategic HR initiatives that uphold the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup environment through multiple stages of growth," said Robb Allen, CEO Effectual. "We look forward to her leadership in the evolution and enhancement of the Effectual employee experience."

About Effectual

Effectual, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

SOURCE Effectual Inc.