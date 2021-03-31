Alf Laval's Annual Report for 2020

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's annual report for 2020 has today been published and can be downloaded from the Group's website www.alfalaval.com/investors. It is also attached to this press release.

Alfa Laval continuously strives to reduce the company's environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable world. As part of this work, we will not send out a printed Annual Report according to previous years' procedure.

Alfa Laval's sustainability report is also available for download from the company's website, www.alfalaval.com/about-us/sustainability/.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on the 31st of March 2021.

