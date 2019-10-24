Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2019

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong sales and profit in Q3

Both sales and operating income reached record levels, driven by strong performance in all divisions.

Order intake decreased somewhat, but with continued high demand in most end markets.

Continued strong service order growth, plus 14 percent in the quarter.

Continued high pace in the product launch programme, R&D increased 17 percent.

EPS increased by 34 percent.

Summary

Third quarter

Order intake decreased by 10 percent* to SEK 10,728 (11,357) million.

Net sales increased by 15 percent* to SEK 12,056 (10,131) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,141 (1,736) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.8 (17.1) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 1,907 (1,458) million.

Net income: SEK 1,447 (1,074) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 3.43 (2.56).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,247 (1,350) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 85 (50) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -5 (39) million.

First nine months

Order intake decreased by 6 percent* to SEK 32,966 (33,444) million.

Net sales increased by 10 percent* to SEK 33,553 (29,457) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,739 (4,931) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.1 (16.7) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 5,361 (4,426) million.

Net income: SEK 4,084 (3,240) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 9.69 (7.70).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,831 (3,393) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 275 (5) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK 191 (137) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.5 (22.1).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **/***: 1.13 (1.08).

* Excluding currency effects.

** Alternative performance measures.

*** Net debt to EBITDA for first nine months 2019 excluding IFRS 16 impact: 0.82.

Outlook for the fourth quarter

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be somewhat higher than in the third quarter."

Earlier published outlook (July 17, 2019): "We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat higher than in the second quarter."

The Q3 2019 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors, see page 25 for the review report.

