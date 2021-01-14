Alfa Laval acquires a stake in AMI Global

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has acquired a 20 percent stake in AMI Global, specialized in end-to-end industrial Internet of Things' (IoT) solutions for rotating equipment, to further strengthen Alfa Laval's position in connected services, such as condition monitoring. The signing and closing date was December 31, 2020.

AMI Global is a portfolio company of Cimbria Capital, which is a private equity firm based in the United States and Scandinavia. The 20 percent stake will enable Alfa Laval to further strengthen its competence in IoT technologies. It's part of the company's digital transformation and its ambitions to supply remote monitoring of products and solutions. The ability to digitize a wide range of industrial equipment will provide meaningful data and create value for the company's customers and end-users.

"With this investment we enhance our capabilities within remote monitoring and connected services. We know that 24/7 access to process information provides users with powerful insights for decision making. At the same time, continuous monitoring enables predictive maintenance which minimize downtime giving peace-of-mind for our customers," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division at Alfa Laval.

"We consider Alfa Laval to be an ideal business partner for the next chapter of AMI due to a strong commercial and cultural fit between the two companies," states Henrik Skov Laursen, CEO of AMI Global. "Alfa Laval's investment in AMI shows the importance of digital transformation and proves Alfa Laval's commitment in first-rate technology innovation."

Did you know that… Internet of Things is one of the cornerstones of Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, where the first three revolutions being the introduction of steam, electricity and electronics?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

