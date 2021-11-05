Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB's energy efficiency movement

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during a COP26 event, Alfa Laval was announced as the first company to officially join ABB's newly launched energy efficiency movement, a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency solutions to accelerate the transition towards decarbonization.

ABB, a leading global technology company, launched its #energyefficiencymovement in March 2021 to initiate action to reduce energy consumption as this is the most efficient way to cut carbon emissions and combat climate change. Alfa Laval shares ABB's vision.

Energy efficiency can deliver a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of more than 40 percent over the next 20 years according to the IEA (International Energy Agency), with 50 percent of that reduction coming from the industrial sector. Alfa Laval's compact plate heat exchanger technology is 20-50 percent more energy efficient than conventional technology. Driving plate heat exchanger implementation through partnerships is one of the company's main ambitions that can accelerate the transition towards more responsible energy supply. In addition, Alfa Laval continuously works to improve its own processes, in production, service and products and has set the target of improving energy efficiency (MWh/Direct hours) by 5 percent by 2023 compared to 2020.

"We are very happy to join this important movement. Our innovative and proven solutions make a big difference. The challenge is to change the norms and drive the implementation of the technology in a wider and broader scale together with partners," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval.

Morten Wierod, President of ABB Motion comments: "Alfa Laval's commitment is inspiring and makes a real difference as businesses strive to help humanity reach a net-zero future."

Did you know… Every year, Alfa Laval heat exchangers installed in energy efficiency applications save 50GW, equivalent to the energy needed to heat up 10 million homes in Europe. They also reduce carbon emissions by 25 million tons yearly, which is as much as the emissions from the city of Paris.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

