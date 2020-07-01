LUND, Sweden, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval announces today that Johan Lundin will take up the position as Investor Relation (IR) Manager, from August 17, 2020. Johan has a deep and wide experience from investor relations and has during the last close to ten years worked as IR Manager for Swedish companies like Axis Communications, Assa Abloy and most recently at Dometic.

"I am very pleased that Johan Lundin has accepted to take up the role as IR Manager. His knowledge about the IR-function, as well as his experience of navigating in the financial market will be a great asset", says Jan Allde, CFO at Alfa Laval Group. "It also secures a continued high service level to the financial market."

Gabriella Grotte who has held the IR Manager position since 2008 has moved over to a roll as Editor for the company's external and internal communications. Joel Davidsson, who has been acting as interim, will stepwise return to his role as Head of Group Finance Planning & Analysis.

For more information please contact:

Jan Allde

CFO, Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-289-18-72

Mobile: +46-725-40-11-08

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-appoints-new-investor-relation-manager,c3146174

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval