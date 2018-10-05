Alfa Laval Drives Customer Value Through New Technologies

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has become a part of the Honeywell Connected Plant partner ecosystem, contributing to a solution that optimizes the performance of plants and process equipment in the process industries, including refining and petrochemicals.

Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers have for many years been specified by Honeywell UOP as a mandatory component in the production processes for making high octane fuels and aromatics. The two companies are now extending their collaboration, combining their respective expertise within Honeywell's Connected Plant program.

Honeywell's cloud-based software solution, used in refineries and petrochemical plants, continually collects and analyses data from process units so plant owners can optimize their operations. Being a part of the Connected Plant Program, Alfa Laval will use this data to further improve the Packinox operating recommendations that it provides to its customers as well as enable further innovation for its products.

"We are very proud to be part of the Honeywell program which will drive customer value – to further optimize our customers processes and maximize their energy efficiency, uptime and profitability," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "With information from the program we, together with Honeywell UOP and our customers, will define additional process improvements."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers can be up to 25 meters long and are used for recovering and reusing energy in petrochemical and refinery processes?

About Honeywell

Honeywell UOP is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions, a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

www.uop.com

www.honeywellprocess.com

www.honeywell.com

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees. www.alfalaval.com

