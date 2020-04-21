LUND, Sweden, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has amended the company's Revolving Credit Facility into a facility of EUR 900 million and with a one-year extension of the maturity from June 2021 until June 2022.

Alfa Laval has amended the company's Revolving Credit Facility with a change of the current facilities EUR 400 million and USD 543 million into a facility of EUR 900 million and with a one-year extension of the maturity from June 2021 until June 2022.

This has been done in a successful syndication process supported by a group of Alfa Laval's relationship banks. SEB acted as Coordinator, and was joined by the existing lenders BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, HSBC, ING, Nordea Bank and with Standard Chartered joining as a new lender.

The company has therefore secured that the company's strong balance sheet is supported with a strong liquidity buffer.

For further information please contact:

Jan Allde

CFO

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-289-18-72

Henrik Welch

Group Treasurer

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-289-16-39

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-extends-maturity-of-revolving-credit-facility,c3092996

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval