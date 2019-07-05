Alfa Laval has Signed an Agreement for PureBallast Worth SEK 210 Million

LUND, Sweden, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has signed an agreement worth SEK 210 million, for the supply of Alfa Laval PureBallast systems to an alliance of Turkish shipowners. The orders will be booked in the Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment unit of the Marine Division in the third quarter, while deliveries will be spread over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

The interest in signing fleet agreements for Alfa Laval's PureBallast water treatment system has gradually increased since the beginning of 2018. The deal was signed in Istanbul on July 4, at a ceremony with the Turkish Shipowners Ballast Water Treatment (BWT) Group - an association of about 50 shipowners. The systems will go to a variety of small vessels, and consequently the systems will be of very small sizes.

"I am very pleased to announce this agreement for our reliable PureBallast systems," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "We look forward to working with the Turkish Shipowners BWT Group and are proud to have the trust of such a prominent association of owners and operators."

Alfa Laval PureBallast was the first chemical-free solution for ballast water treatment certified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and one of the first systems to receive the US Coast Guard type approval for usage in all water salinities, including fresh water. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology.

Did you know that... one of the latest technological developments is the connectivity solution enabling collection and transferring of data to ensure optimized performance of the Alfa Laval PureBallast systems?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, in oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

