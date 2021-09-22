Alfa Laval joins major marine players in "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization"

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has joined with A.P. Moller-Maersk, Cargill, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and around 150 of the world's major marine companies to sign a "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization." The document implores governments to facilitate the decarbonization steps already being taken in the private sector, enabling zero-emission shipping to become default by 2030.

Shipping accounts for around 80 percent of global trade and 3 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions. The International Maritime Organization has set a target of cutting vessel-related emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050. Although this is an important target it is neither in line with the Paris Agreement nor enough to reach critical tipping points in decarbonizing global supply chains.

The call-to-action urges world leaders to commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050, support industrial-scale zero-emission shipping projects through national action and deliver policy measures that will make zero-emission shipping the default choice by 2030.

"With this signing we are asking governments for a robust approach to climate change that sets more ambitious maritime goals, and creates the conditions to make those goals achievable," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "Alfa Laval is at the forefront of new fuel and energy management technologies, and we believe decarbonization can be achieved – for the good of both our customers and the climate."

Did you know… Alfa Laval is a member of the Getting to Zero Coalition, which initiated the "Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization" and established the task force to develop it.

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.con

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.alfalaval.com.

