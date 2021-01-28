Alfa Laval joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to accelerate and work with the development of low- and zero carbon technologies for the marine industry. As a strategic partner Alfa Laval will be part of the Center's advisory board, providing strategic and technical guidance for future development projects and activities.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) targets a 50 percent reduction of vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To achieve the long-term target of decarbonization the industry must shift to new fuel types and technologies. The development of new technologies requires coordinated efforts by industry leaders to ensure that research and innovations are successfully matured into scalable solutions.

The collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center will focus on accelerating the development of low- and zero carbon technologies through joint projects and activities. One example is the recently announced `SOFC4Maritime', which targets solutions for green fuels to generate power onboard marine vessels.

"Collaboration with industry experts is vital to achieve a shift towards more sustainable solutions. We need a common view of the roadmap for the shipping industry, and we will bring our individual expertise to the table to drive and accelerate the development," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "One of the latest projects `SOFC4Maritime' (for solid oxide fuel cells) is just one example of activities which stems from that ambition."

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center comments: "Alfa Laval shares our vision of a zero-carbon maritime industry and acknowledges the vast effort required to get there. Their vital experience and knowledge will enable the Center to establish the overall narrative of the transition and contribute to the projects and activities which will accelerate the development of tomorrow's solution."

Did you know that... since ships have a lifetime of 20 years or more, zero-emission vessels must begin entering the global fleet by 2030 for a 50 percent reduction to be achieved by 2050?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

