Alfa Laval launches share buyback program

LUND, Sweden, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alfa Laval has decided to utilize the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021 to repurchase the company's own shares in order to optimize the capital structure.

Acquisitions of shares will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation). Acquisitions of shares will be managed by an investment firm or credit institution that makes its trading decisions regarding the timing of the acquisitions of Alfa Laval's shares independently of Alfa Laval.

The buy-back program is subject to the following terms:

A maximum of five percent of the shares in the company may be acquired. The maximum purchase amount is SEK 2 billion .

. Acquisitions are to be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The shares shall be purchased at a per-share price within the price range (spread) on Nasdaq Stockholm applicable from time to time, meaning the spread between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time.

Acquisitions of shares can be made until the date of the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

Without in any way restricting the discretion and independence of the investment firm or credit institution in executing its mandate, the firm or institution will endeavor to carry out purchases reasonably evenly spread over the duration of its mandate.

The purpose of the purchases is to adjust Alfa Laval's capital structure by reducing its capital. Accordingly, the Board of Directors intends to propose that the repurchased shares are cancelled.

Alfa Laval's current holding of own shares is 0. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 419,456,315.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 730463090

