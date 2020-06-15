Alfa Laval Signs Agreement With Orège, to Further Strengthen its Offering of Innovative and Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Solutions

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has signed a global commercial agreement with Orège, a French global cleantech company supplying innovative patented techniques for wastewater treatment. The partnership will enable a strong combined product offering and expanded market presence for both companies

Alfa Laval has a wide range of products and solutions for the wastewater treatment industry. One of the technologies is the Alfa Laval Ashbrook Simon-Hartley line of belt filter presses used to dewater municipal and industrial sludges, as part of the overall wastewater treatment process. With the commercial agreement and partnership with Orège, Alfa Laval will be able to offer an innovative sludge conditioning technology, adding efficiency and reducing overall costs of the customers' processes.

"I am very pleased to announce the partnership with Orège. We will now be able to further improve our customers' processes, which will have an impact both on their bottom line and the environment as it will support our customers in reaching their own sustainability targets," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

The partnership will expand Alfa Laval's and Orège's presence on the sludge dewatering market where the jointly offered solution is suitable for both new installations and retrofit.

Did you know that... by adding Orège's SLG (Solids, Liquid, Gas) technology to Alfa Laval's process solutions, a wastewater treatment plant will reduce both sludge volumes and polymer consumption - and also increase capacity, which will significantly lower the plant's operating costs?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

