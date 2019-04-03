Alfa Laval Signs Service Agreement for Marine Scrubbers With a Leading Shipping Company

LUND, Sweden, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has signed a service agreement for scrubbers with a leading Chinese shipping company. The agreement follows in the wake of a scrubber order for 31 vessels, which the same customer placed last year.

The original order was for Alfa Laval's PureSOx open-loop, hybrid-ready scrubber systems to be installed on some of the largest vessels in the world. This year, the customer followed up by also signing a service agreement to safeguard and optimize its long-term scrubber operation.

"I am happy to announce this service agreement connected to our previous scrubber order. This service relationship will ensure that the scrubber systems always perform at their peak," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "Our customer will also benefit from our data-driven connectivity services which will simplify the vessels' compliance reporting by automatically generating reports that are customized for handover to local authorities."

The background: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a global limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships of 0.50% m/m (mass by mass) from January 1, 2020. Ships can meet the requirement by using low-sulphur compliant fuel oil or by using approved equivalent methods, such as exhaust gas cleaning systems or "scrubbers", which "clean" the emissions before they are released into the atmosphere.

Did you know that… violating the sulphur limits can cause penalties of more than SEK 500 000?

