Alfa Laval Takes its Service Offer to the Next Level Through Remote Service Guidance

LUND, Sweden, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - deploys a remote service guidance tool to ensure first-class customer service, even in times of social distancing and travel restrictions. With "IFS Remote Assistance" Alfa Laval can respond promptly to service needs, perform virtual trouble shooting and remotely guide the customers through the different service steps - securing continued uptime.

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - travel restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing - have made service execution on site more challenging. For that reason, Alfa Laval has selected and deployed a software tool for remote guidance. It allows two users (in different locations) to collaborate and interact in real-time while telestrating, freezing images, using hand gestures, and even adding real objects into the merged reality environment. The benefit is that the customer can assign the actual work to their own service engineers who are then remotely guided by an Alfa Laval expert - minimizing or completely avoiding downtime.

"The remote service guidance tool is an important step towards an even better customer experience. During these challenging times, it has enabled us to remain a present and supporting partner, that contributes to the safety of both our own employees and our customers," says Joakim Vilson, President of the Global Sales and Service.

The software tool has already been deployed globally via Alfa Laval's service organization, and will be offered to an increasing number of industries and applications. The tool will also be used for other purposes such as trainings.

Did you know that… Alfa Laval has more than 100 service centres, 700 service engineers and an organization with experienced experts to assist customers in over 160 countries?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

