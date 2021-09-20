Alfa Laval to support Californian recycled water program

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has won an order to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in San Diego, USA. The decanters will treat municipal wastewater, ensuring it is suitable for irrigation and other non-potable uses. The project is part of San Diego's Recycle Water program which will provide more than 40 percent of the city's water supply locally by the end of 2035.

The Recycled Water program offers a cost-effective investment for San Diego's water needs and will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply. It gives the city a dependable, year-round and locally controlled water resource. Alfa Laval's decanters will be installed in one of the municipal water treatment plants where they will be used for thickening and dewatering of the sludge.

"I'm very pleased to announce this decanter order in the important area of municipal wastewater treatment that confirms our customer's trust in our world leading products," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Alfa Laval's products within water treatment can also be used in industrial processes where they enable zero liquid discharge – well in line with the view of circular economy."

Did you know… The city of San Diego also has a plan to install proven water purification technology to clean recycled water and enable production of safe, high-quality drinking water.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-to-support-californian-recycled-water-program,c3417768

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval