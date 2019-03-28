Alfa Laval Wins SEK 110 Million Natural Gas Order

LUND, Sweden, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 110 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2019.

The order comprises Alfa Laval Niagara's air cooler systems and they will be used in two different steps of the process. They will be part of a refrigeration system to separate the natural gas into its individual pure component streams – and also part of the cooling process, where these streams are cooled into natural gas liquids and fractionated (distilled) into ethane, propane and butane.

"Safe and reliable process equipment is extremely important in the area of gas processing. Our evaporative air cooler systems are well recognized for their performance and they meet the high demands from customers in the gas industry," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… ethane, propane and butane can be separated from the natural gas and then used, for example, as feed stock for petrochemical plants, for household heating or as fuel for vehicles?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

