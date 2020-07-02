Alfa Laval Wins SEK 130 Million Offshore Order in China

LUND, Sweden, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply Framo pumping systems to an FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessel to be built in China. The order has a value of approximately SEK 130 million. It was booked late June in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises marine pumping systems for crude oil offloading, slop and ballast duties.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our reliable pumping systems which are part of our broad product portfolio for the marine industry," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. "The order proves our ability to meet the offshore industry's high demands when it comes to efficiency, performance and safety."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval delivered the first separator to the marine industry back in 1917 and since then the product range has expanded to comprise of 17 different product groups?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

