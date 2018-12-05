Alfa Laval Wins SEK 140 Million Energy-efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 140 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2019 and 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers which will be used to in the process of producing polymers, for further use in plastics products.

"Petrochemical processing is very energy intensive. By using energy-efficient heat exchangers like ours, customers can make substantial energy savings which have a positive effect on their bottom line. Reduced energy consumption also cuts the CO2 emissions which is good for us all," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… Alfa Laval's first subsidiary, outside of Sweden, was established in the U.S. already in 1885, two years after Alfa Laval was founded?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval Tel: +46-46-36-74 82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-140-million-energy-efficiency-order,c2696041

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Related Links

http://www.alfalaval.com

