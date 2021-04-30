Alfa Laval wins SEK 155 million renewable energy order

LUND, Sweden, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply a processing line to a petroleum refiner to support production of renewable diesel and jet fuels in Europe. The order has a value of approximately SEK 155 million and was booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The order comprises Alfa Laval high speed separators and various compact heat exchangers along with other equipment, engineering and services to provide a pre-treatment processing line to remove contaminants from fats and oil feedstock prior to the conversion to renewable diesel and jet fuels.

Renewable diesel and jet fuels are key contributors to reach the targets set out in the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED II); It requires the EU to fulfil at least 32 percent of its total energy needs with renewable energy by 2030. It builds on the already achieved progress, including the achievement of the EU target of 20% renewables by 2020.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order in the renewable energy area," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "It confirms the confidence customers place in our efficient and reliable technology, project engineering capabilities and lifetime service. And it is also very satisfying to deliver technology to applications that make such a positive and sustainable difference for society. We, at Alfa Laval, are very committed to projects like this, as it supports the climate part of our sustainability strategy."

Did you know that… the energy sector is responsible for more than 75 percent of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions and that Increasing the share of renewable energy is crucial to achieving an integrated energy system delivering on Europe's ambition of climate neutrality?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

