Alfa Laval Wins SEK 160 Million Waste Water Treatment Order

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply decanters to a waste water treatment plant in the US. The order has a value of approximately SEK 160 million. It is booked in the Decanter unit of the Food & Water Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2019.

The order comprises Alfa Laval decanters which will be installed in a municipal waste water treatment plant in the southwest of the US and used for sludge treatment.

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our reliable decanters," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "They play a vital role in waste water treatment and ensure efficient and sustainable processes."

Did you know that… treated clean waste water can be used for irrigation and as process water for industrial applications?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-160-million-waste-water-treatment-order,c2731036

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Related Links

http://www.alfalaval.com

