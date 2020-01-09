Alfa Laval Wins SEK 200 Million Refinery Orders

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won two orders for air coolers and shell and tube heat exchangers, to be installed in a refinery in Russia. The orders have a total value of approximately SEK 200 million and were booked late December in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The orders comprise Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers which will be used for different cooling applications in the refinery process.

"I am very pleased to start the year by announcing yet another order for our OLMI heat exchangers, booked late in December," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "These heat exchangers can withstand high pressure and temperatures and thereby they are both reliable and efficient."

Did you know that… according to EIA (U.S Energy Information Administration) Russia is the third biggest oil producer in the world, after the US and Saudi Arabia?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

