Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won three orders to supply Framo pumping systems for three FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessels to be built in China. The orders have a combined, total value of approximately SEK 275 million and are booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2021.

The orders comprise marine pumping systems for crude oil offloading, produced water, slop and ballast duties.

"I am pleased to announce these large orders for our Framo pumping systems. These three orders confirm our systems reliability and ability to provide safe and optimized performance," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that… Framo was acquired by Alfa Laval in 2014 and is now part of the company's worldwide organization?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-65-10

Mobile: +46-730-46-30-90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-71-01

Mobile: +46-709-38-71-01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-275-million-off-shore-orders,c3205323

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3205323/1312649.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/i/2013-fpso-adjusted,c2832192 2013 FPSO adjusted

SOURCE Alfa Laval