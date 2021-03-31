Alfa Laval wins SEK 50 million vegetable oil order in South Africa

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply a complete processing line to a vegetable oil plant in South Africa. The order has a value of approximately SEK 50 million and was booked in the business unit Food Systems of the Food & Water Division. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The order comprises a complete and automated processing line for vegetable oil refining, including various equipment such as heat exchangers and mixers.

"This is the fifth order in short time from the same vegetable oil customer. It shows the trust we have gained through our supply of reliable and efficient food processing equipment," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "With Alfa Laval equipment our customers get more out of their natural resources while also saving water and energy - it is good for their bottom line but also from a sustainability perspective."

Did you know that… since 2007, vegetable oil production has increased by approximately 5 percent per year, according to Statista?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

