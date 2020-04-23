Alfa Laval Wins SEK 95 Million Energy-efficiency Order in China

LUND, Sweden, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a refinery and petrochemical plant in China. The order has a value of approximately SEK 95 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit and the Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with delivery scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers which will be used to recover and reuse heat in the refinery and petrochemical complex, which produces both transportation fuels and petrochemical products.

"With China slowly recovering after the pandemic I am very pleased to announce this order for our energy efficient heat exchangers from one of our refinery and petrochemical customers. Our products and solutions play a vital role in maintaining a functioning society by providing fundamental basics such as energy supply," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

In China the Alfa Laval offices and sites were closed one extra week after the Chinese New Year and were then re-opened with a clear safety protocol to ensure the health and safety of the employees, as well as to maintain the continuity of the business.

Jan Debruyn, President of North East Asia & Alfa Laval China comments: "It is very encouraging that we during these challenging times could work together with our customer to secure the order. By using digital communication channels, we were able to move our business forward."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval's equipment and solutions often play an integral role in their customers' processes, and are part of critical infrastructure in areas such as food and pharmaceutical production, sanitation, HVAC, electricity generation, etc.?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

