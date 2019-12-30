Alfa Laval Wins SEK 95 Million Waste Heat Recovery Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply waste heat recovery systems to a power plant in El Salvador. The order has a value of approximately SEK 95 million and is booked in the Boiler Systems unit of the Marine Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises exhaust gas heat recovery boilers to be installed in an engine power plant where they will recover waste heat to be used in the electricity generation process.

"Our reliable and efficient boiler systems re-use waste heat and makes it possible to produce additional electricity from the same energy source. This has a positive impact on our customers bottom line - and it is good for the environment," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that - these boilers are able to recover nearly 115 MW otherwise wasted thermal energy - and when turned into electricity it will meet the annual electricity consumption of 200 000 people in El Salvador?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-09-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-95-million-waste-heat-recovery-order,c2999403

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval