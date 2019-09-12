ALFA pays US $101 million in second ordinary dividend installment

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) (ALFA) announced today that it has paid US $101 million in the second installment of its annual ordinary dividend as approved at its February 28, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. This figure is equivalent to US $0.02 per share.

This payment completes the US $202 million in total dividends approved for 2019. Record dividends paid this year represent an increase of 21% over the amount paid in 2018. Moreover, the accumulated annual dividend of US $0.04 per share implies a dividend yield of approximately 5% over ALFA's latest share price.

The annual payment of dollar-denominated cash dividends is a fundamental part of ALFA's value proposition for its shareholders. During the past decade, ALFA's dividends have grown at a 16% annual compounded rate. ALFA reiterates its commitment to continue paying dividends as it has done consistently for more than 20 years, supported by its diversified portfolio of leading businesses and financial discipline.

About ALFA

ALFA is a holding company that manages a portfolio of diversified subsidiaries with global operations: Alpek, one of the world's largest producers of polyester (PTA, PET and fibers), and the leader in the Mexican market for polypropylene, expandable polystyrene (EPS) and caprolactam. Sigma, a leading multinational food company, focused on the production, marketing and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, United States and Latin America. Nemak, a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of aluminum components for powertrain, structural components and for electric vehicles. Axtel, a provider of Information Technology and Communication services for the enterprise and government segments in Mexico. Newpek, an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Mexico and the United States. In 2018, ALFA reported revenues of Ps. 366,432 million (US $19.1 billion), and EBITDA of Ps. 55,178 million (US $2.9 billion). ALFA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.alfa.com.mx

