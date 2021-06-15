Alfa Romeo selects Alcantara for interiors of its GTA and GTAm

Alcantara covers the dashboard, door panels, headliner, side pillars and the central trim on the seats of the GTA. The GTAm features an even more extensive use of the premium "Made In Italy" material. In place of rear seats, for example, the GTAm has Alcantara-lined compartments to store helmets and fire extinguishers.

Body-colored contrast stitching and an embroidered GTA logo in classic Alfa Romeo red complements the Alcantara dark upholstery and underlines Alfa Romeo's racing heritage.

Alcantara material is resistant to fading due to sunlight and abrasion. Applied to the GTA and GTAm dashboard, Alcantara's non-reflective surface also reduces glare and unnecessary driver distractions.

Non-slip Alcantara seating surfaces provide for lateral support during performance driving maneuvers. Alcantara also provides significant weight savings, when compared to other materials, as well as breathability.

Like Alfa Romeo, Alcantara is known as a "Made in Italy" brand that applies advanced technology without neglecting a love for detail in Italian craftmanship.

The Giulia GTA and GTam were developed in collaboration with Sauber Engineering and Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 drivers, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen. Weight savings of 220 - 529 pounds (100 - 240 kg) compared to their mid-range rivals allow the Alfa Romeo models to accelerate to 100 mph in 3.6 seconds. ZF supplies an eight-speed automatic transmission with driver selectable driving.

