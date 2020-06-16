AlgaEnergy Appoints Fabricio Benatti V.P. Latin America Business

MADRID, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaEnergy S.A., a global leader in microalgae biotechnology, appointed Fabricio Benatti as Vice President of its new subsidiary being established in Brazil. Benatti is the newest member of the company's executive leadership team responsible for building AlgaEnergy's international business in South America and Latin America.

AlgaEnergy

"Fabricio Benatti brings 25 years of agricultural experience to AlgaEnergy," said Douglas Ry Wagner, President of International Agribusiness for AlgaEnergy. "He will play an integral role in helping us build a best-in-class company that delivers innovative microalgae products to agriculture."

Benatti has led the development of seeds, fertilizer and biologicals businesses in both Africa and Latin America for such industry leaders as Bayer Vegetable Seeds, Ouro Fino Group and BASF. He holds an MBA in international business from Fundacao Getulio Vargas, a Bachelor of Science degree in financial mathematics from Octavio Bastos University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy Engineering from Manoel Carlos Goncalves University, CREUPI.

In addition to Latin America, AlgaEnergy recently announced the establishment of subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, India, Turkey and Australia.

AlgaEnergy S.A. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple, diverse microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments facing unique stresses. AlgaEnergy is building a strong international presence to deliver its microalgae-based solutions across the globe. For more information on AlgaEnergy, visit www.algaenergy.com.

Marketing Contact:

Carmela Pérez Calleja, Global Marketing Manager

Telephone: +34 681 285 872 e-mail: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE AlgaEnergy