AlgaEnergy Hires National Leadership for the United States and Mexico

MADRID, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaEnergy S.A., a global leader in microalgae biotechnology, announces major growth initiatives in the United States and Mexico, bringing its latest innovations to the front line of the biological revolution in integrated crop management and helping growers reach their Green GoalTM. Microalgae are single-cell plants, biological powerhouses that offer solutions for some of society's biggest challenges, such as food safety & security, and environmental sustainability.

Under the direction of Douglas Ry Wagner, Ph.D., President of International Agribusiness, AlgaEnergy has recruited a new executive leadership team to drive growth in the United States and Mexico. Bill Schwoerer joins AlgaEnergy as National Sales Director for the United States, and Geovainer (Geo) Zúñiga joins AlgaEnergy as Country Manager for Mexico. Wagner commented, "I am honored to have Bill and Geo join the AlgaEnergy leadership team. I know that through their efforts, experience, and capabilities, AlgaEnergy will create a strong presence by bringing the power of microalgae to the market."

Schwoerer has an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Georgia. His exceptional track record includes building successful relationships for several agriculture companies such as Concentric™ Ag Corporation, Valent® BioSciences, Harris Moran® Seed Company, and Seminis® Vegetable Seeds, Inc., Abbott® Laboratories and A. Duda and Sons®.

"I am fortunate to be part of the AlgaEnergy team, bringing innovative and highly effective solutions to production agriculture," affirmed Schwoerer. "By adding microalgae to crop production programs, growers can optimize crop stress tolerance, enhance plant nutrition, and improve overall plant and soil health. I believe microalgae have limitless potential in optimizing regenerative agriculture."

Zúñiga is an Agricultural Engineer Graduate of the University of Costa Rica with an MBA from the UNED of Costa Rica. He brings over 18 years of international experience in the agricultural sector. His previous experience includes leading marketing and new product development for BASF and Monsanto.

"Agriculture is a vital economic sector in Mexico," said Zúñiga. "Mexico is one of the largest producers of food in the world. Our growers now embrace sustainable options which allow them to improve the soil while increasing yield and quality. Soil health and the nutritional value of fresh produce are now important topics in Mexico, and there is a rising interest in AlgaEnergy's microalgae-based products to bring sustainable, natural solutions. I am looking forward to leading AlgaEnergy's path to success in Mexico and neighboring countries in the coming years."

