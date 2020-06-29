AlgaEnergy Wins Top Award at China Special Fertilizer Expo

MADRID, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlgaEnergy S.A., a global leader in microalgae biotechnology, received "The Product of Great Potential" award for its plant biostimulant products at the Special Fertilizer Expo in Nanning, China, on June 20, 2020.

AgriAlgae® is an agricultural biostimulant comprised of a unique combination of AlgaEnergy's proprietary microalgae, which are comprised of multiple microalgae strains that benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments. AgriAlgae works to balance plant nutrition and improve stress tolerance.

The first introduction of AgriAlgae products to the Chinese market has been through a distribution agreement between AlgaEnergy and Qingdao Harvest Agricultural Science and Technology Co., Ltd. In addition to China, AlgaEnergy is developing agricultural businesses throughout Europe, the United States, Mexico, India, Turkey, South Africa, Australia, Brazil and other regions.

AlgaEnergy S.A. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple, diverse microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments facing unique stresses. AlgaEnergy is building a strong international presence to deliver its microalgae-based solutions across the globe. For more information on AlgaEnergy, visit www.algaenergy.com.

Contact:

Carmela Pérez Calleja, Global Marketing Manager

Telephone: +34 681 285 872 e-mail: [email protected]

