Algeco Announces Completion of Target Lodging Disposal

LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced the completion of the disposal of its North American remote accommodations business, Target Lodging, to Target Lodging Holdings Corp., a newly-formed subsidiary of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp ("Platinum Eagle"). Upon completion Platinum Eagle changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. and will continue trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The $820 million of proceeds received by Algeco in relation to the disposal comprised $563 million of cash ("Cash Consideration") and $257 million of shares of common stock in Target Hospitality Corp. Algeco has used $92 million of the Cash Consideration to repay certain amounts outstanding under the facilities provided pursuant to the ABL Credit Agreement and will use $30 million to repay certain factoring obligations. Upon today's completion of the Target Lodging disposal, the previously announced amendment of Algeco's ABL Credit Agreement has become effective.

Andrew Tyler, Chief Executive of Algeco: "We are delighted to have completed the sale of Target Lodging. This disposal delivers significant value for Algeco and materially simplifies the Group enabling us to focus fully on our core operations in Europe and Asia Pacific. The cash proceeds provide us with enhanced financial flexibility as we continue to execute against our strategy."

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 22 countries with approximately 241,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

