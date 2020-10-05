Algeco Group Changes its Name to Modulaire Group

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announces it is changing its name to Modulaire Group.

The change to Modulaire Group reflects the transformation of the business in recent years, including the acquisition of six leading operators in the modular solutions market, primarily across Europe.

The change in name relates to Group-level only. With operations in 24 countries overall, the Company will continue to operate locally under the existing names. Those are Algeco in much of Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in the Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam and Wexus in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

The Company continues to make strong progress against its clear strategic priorities for driving profitability across the business through an efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales volume and price through management of performance to the branch level, effective capital investment, and a targeted acquisition strategy.

Algeco Global Finance plc and Algeco Global Finance 2 plc, which issue senior secured notes and senior notes respectively, will be re-named Modulaire Global Finance plc and Modulaire Global Finance 2 plc in due course.

Those who were previously able to access the Investor section of the website will continue to do so upon re-entering their login details.

Please visit www.modulairegroup.com for more information.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 24 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam and Wexus in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

SOURCE Algeco Group