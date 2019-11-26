Algeco Releases Third Quarter 2019 Financial Report Continued Resilient Performance

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco" or the "Group"), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced a continued resilient financial performance for the third quarter of 2019.

For the three months to 30 September 2019, the Group delivered total revenues of €260 million, 3.2% higher versus the prior year. Modular space leasing revenues were marginally lower with a 5.5% increase in revenue per unit offset by 6.2% fewer units on rent. Revenue per unit growth reflected a 1% increase in the average rental rate (ARR) and strong growth of value-added products and services (VAPS) at 16%. The average utilisation rate was 79%. New unit sales grew by 27% as a result of strong performances in France, ENSE and APAC.

Underlying EBITDA before IFRS 16 was 2.9% lower at €67 million primarily as a result of the non-recurrence of a large, high margin, used unit sale in the corresponding period last year. Cash conversion year-to-date increased by 1 percentage point to 53%.

Net leverage at the period end was 5.5x, in line with 5.6x at 30 September 2018. Our cash position remains strong with €275 million on the balance sheet.

Sunny Thakrar, Algeco's Chief Financial Officer, said: "We have delivered a solid performance in the third quarter with EBITDA growth in France and ENSE offset by weakness in the UK. We have clear priorities for driving profitability across the Group and will continue to balance cash conversion with investing in the business. We were delighted to complete the acquisition of Buko after the period-end, and our disciplined approach to M&A will remain a core component of our growth strategy."

Algeco has posted its third quarter 2019 financial report and slide presentation to accompany the third quarter 2019 financial results conference call (scheduled for Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 3.00pm GMT, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) at https://www.algeco.com/investors.html.

About Algeco

Algeco is Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space.

We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn.

We deliver for our customers, wherever, whatever and whenever the need. We are:

Available: wherever the project, big or small, we can deliver anywhere.

Adaptable: whatever the customers need – space, furniture, equipment, connectivity – we provide turnkey solutions.

Reliable: whenever we are required we have the expertise to get it right first time.

Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 22 countries with approximately 240,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand and Algeco Chengdong in China.



